COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - A man found guilty of killing his partner last summer was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison today in Coeur d’Alene.
Last August, John Dalton was arrested for murdering his longtime partner Tina Swor.
Dalton will be heading to prison for at least 20 years. He’ll then be considered for parole, but Tina Swor’s children are worried he’d be a threat to the public if he were to be released.
“I’m sure he’ll turn back to alcohol, get violent again, even find a girlfriend again and do the same thing to my mom,” Carlie Swor, the daughter of Tina, said.
Richard and Carlie Swor are the children of Tina Swor, a Spirit Lake woman, shot five times in the head last August.
“A lot of people were worried that maybe she just went on a trip for her birthday, but I kind of instantly knew since this guy has a past of domestic violations that he had done something to my mom,” Carlie said.
According to the jury’s finding, Dalton killed Swor. Friday in court, cameras weren’t allowed, but we heard from the family of Tina.
Her brother Robert Frosco, who was emotional throughout his imapct statement, said when he found out, it quote “took the wind out of my sails.”
John Dalton sat quietly as the rest of Tina’s family spoke. Eventually, it was Dalton’s turn to speak before the court, saying “I apologize to the family. I recognize that I’m responsible.” He continued to say, “knowing that I’m the person that has done this to Tina has caused me a lot of pain.”
During the defense’s arguments, you could hear the growing murmur from the packed courtroom, eventually leading to Judge Scott Wayman asking the gallery to hold their emotions.
Judge Wayman called this a senseless and brutal crime.
“I’m glad he got 20 years, but he should’ve got life. He took our poor Tina. He took her life. And now he’s only got 20 years, but we all have to live the rest of our lives knowing that she has no life,” Scott Allin, Tina’s friend.
A difficult outcome for Allin, but a different story for her children. Even though they’re worried about Dalton being released, they say they’re happy with his sentence.
“Yeah, I’m happy. I’m happy about the life attachment. We weren’t sure exactly what was going to happen, so we were kind of scared,” Richard said.