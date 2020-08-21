Fire

Credit: Spokane County Fire District 3
 
A family who almost lost everything to the Badger Lake Fire wants to thank the firefighting crews who protected them.  
 
Peter and Terri Jo Christianson planned to spend their Sunday evening eating barbecue with friends at their home near Badger Lake. A cell phone alert about a nearby brush fire changed those plans. 
 
"The alert happened at five and we saw just a little bit of smoke," Peter Christianson said. "By six we're abandoning ship and everybody's leaving the house, and there's actually flames coming across the pasture."
 
The Badger Lake Fire tore its way through their property, and they met the fire crews coming up their driveway while they loaded pets and family members into cars. They moved their pony to a part of their yard that wasn't on fire. Before they left, the family asked Spokane County Fire District 3 division commander Dustin Flock to please let him out if the house went up in flames.
 
"The answer is we're not going to let your house burn," Flock said. "That's just what we do and it's important to us that they have a place to go home to at the end of the day."
 
They credit Flock with saving their home and their pony because he saw a hay bale burning behind their house. 
 
"If he wouldn't have walked around our house those four times, first three times was fine. The fourth time it was on fire. It's all thanks to him," Terri Jo Christianson said. "I couldn't imagine him doing that because that was probably about 10 minutes after we left and looking from below up at the house, the smoke and flames going by him had to be pretty tremendous," Peter Christianson added. 
 
Their home took some damage, but they said melted siding is a small price to pay. Terri Jo Christianson said she counted more than two dozen fire agencies at one point, and they're so grateful to all of the teams who risked everything to save them. 
 
 
"They're so nice. The Seattle guys said 'thanks for your hospitality,'" Terri Jo Christianson said. "Are you kidding me? Thank you for saving our house and our property! We're thanking you, you don't need to thank us. They've been so wonderful."
 

