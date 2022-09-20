NEWPORT, Wash. - Every person, whether they be the biggest in size or the biggest in heart, can be killed by fentanyl, otherwise known as the “Counterfeit Killer.”
“Fentanyl is a killer, and it takes such a small dose to kill even the biggest of people,” Todd Krogh said.
Todd Krogh and his family were at Newport High School today for “Fentanyl Awareness Day,” to share their son’s story. His name is Dylan Krogh, and fentanyl took his life in April of 2021.
“It was crushing, no parent should ever have to see what I saw,” Krogh said. “No parent should ever have to bury a child, it’s probably the most awful thing a human can endure is the loss of a child.”
Krogh found Dylan’s body on the morning of his daughter Mackenzie Pedersen’s birthday. According to his family, Dylan’s phone was in one hand, the TV remote in another when his father found his body.
“He didn’t show up to my breakfast, I called him, texted him,” Mackenzie Pedersen said.
But there was no answer; Dylan had passed away.
“Having to say goodbye to my brother and hug his lifeless body, make the phone call letting my mom know that her son know that her son had passed away, letting our family know, is just something that I play in my head over and over,” Pedersen said. “Unfortunately, you can’t ever get those images out of your mind.”
Dylan was 28 years old when fentanyl took his life last year. In 2011, he graduated from Newport High School and that is why his family went to the school today to speak about the growing dangers of this drug.
“They really wanted to turn their pain into passion, and they asked us to somehow help educate our kids on the dangers of fentanyl,” Newport Teacher Melissa Smith said.
Smith organized “Fentanyl Awareness Day” over the summer with the Krogh family, working hard to create a critical learning experience for Newport students.
“If we can get like 15, 20-minute stations to hear the speakers, that would be the most impactful way for our kids to learn,” Smith said.
These speakers include DEA Agent Laci Larson, U.S. Attorney’s Stephanie Van Marter and Mike Ellis, Dr. Geoff Jones, and Newport Police Chief Mark Duxbury.
The guests spoke about the dangers of fentanyl, what the drug might look like (pill version, powder, etc.), who has been arrested for supplying fentanyl in the state, symptoms of overdosing, and local and increasing danger.
Outside in the front lawn of the high school, small purple and white flags were laid in the shape of the Washington State flag. Each purple flag represented one person who was killed by fentanyl in the state in the last 12 months; there were over 1,000 purple flags.
The white flags? They represent every person killed by the drug in the past year in Spokane County alone.
“No one should pay for their life with one mistake, and that’s what’s happened here,” Krogh said.
One of those flags represents Dylan.
“He was a hardworking, very stoic young man, that could still make you laugh,” Krogh said.
Before he died, Dylan had taken over the Krogh family’s cattle ranch. On some days, Dylan would haul bales of hay with his dad.
“We talked so much during that time that it never felt like work,” Krogh said. “That was our time, and I miss that.”
Fentanyl killed Dylan Krogh, but it will never have the power to kill the memories his family holds so close to their hearts.
“He missed a lot of life, and now we are going to miss all of his,” Krogh said.