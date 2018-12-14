A cancer diagnosis changed the Herring’s life. Ryan and Kellie Herring learned their 2-year-old son, Izaiah, had leukemia the day after Thanksgiving. The moment they heard the diagnosis, Kellie went home to get clothes and has been staying with her son in his room at Providence Sacred Heart ever since. Ryan turned his attention to their three girls at home and started major house projects that are essential in order for Izaiah to come home.
Doctors told them they had to make changes to their house to protect Izaiah’s weak immune system. Ryan and his brothers have been working to make two bedrooms for his daughters in their basement. They want to limit the amount of germs that Izaiah is exposed to and hope to clean the ducts and vents to keep dust away from his room on the second floor. Ryan is also putting hard flooring in his room and has repainted with industrial paint that can be easily wiped down. Chemotherapy for the next 3 and a half years will make Izaiah sick and they need to be able to wipe down and sterilize surfaces.
The separation is the hardest for the family. Doctors told Kellie that Izaiah might not be released from the hospital until after Christmas. She wants to be with her son but says she’s sad she can't be there for her daughters right now. The separation is an added frustration for the family who wants to focus on getting their son better.
In the meantime, the Herrings say they’re thankful for the support they’ve received through this difficult time. Both Ryan and Kellie’s moms have stepped up to help with the girls and to relieve Kellie in the hospital for brief breaks. They say friends have delivered meals and a business even donated flooring and paint for the house projects. They’re thankful for the support and say it means a lot during this trying time.