PULLMAN, Wash. - A family with small children say they were shot at Tuesday night around 11 p.m. while driving near the intersection on SR-195 and Davis Way north of Pullman. 

Whitman County deputies received two calls, one of an aggressive driver and another shortly after reporting the shooting. 

Deputies interviewed the unharmed family and relayed information to nearby WSU police officers who stopped the suspect car.

Police obtained a search warrant to search the vehicle and found two firearms, one which was consistent with the gun believed to be used in the shooting. The suspects in the car, 26-year-old Jamil Fields and 24-year-old Janine Ludwig were both booked into Whitman County Jail. 

Fields is facing second-degree assault and drive-by shooting, Ludwig faces reckless driving and drive-by shooting. Both are scheduled for court appearances Wednesday afternoon. 

