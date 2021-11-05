SPOKANE, Wash. - Kelly and Matt Devore are moving. They stored their belongings at 5 Mile Mini Storage in North Spokane while they got their house ready to sell.
They opened one of their storage units, only to find it was ransacked.
"I was just disgusted and couldn't figure out how you could get that much stuff out," said Matt. "I mean when I got there it was packed to the door."
Kelly's an antique collector and Matt's a machinist. Most of their valuables were in that storage unit--costing north of $50,000.
"Tens of thousands of dollars' worth of tools, they stole my wedding dress, and they stole family photos," Kelley said. "Our wedding pictures are gone. You know things are things, but those are memories. They stole that from me and Matt."
The couple said police asked 5 Mile Mini Storage for security camera footage, but the storage facility said their cameras were down at the time.
"Just the feeling of violation," Kelley said. "Who's wearing my wedding dress right now? And who's looking at my child's portraits? That really bothers me. That kind of thing is really giving me the creeps."
KHQ reached out to 5 Mile Mini Storage for a comment. They said they're aware the situation happened, but aren't willing to give any more information.
"We're going to get through it," said Kelley. "We're going to be healthy and happy. They may have taken our things but they won't take our joy. They didn't take our future."
The Devores said they're not expecting to see their stuff again, they just hope this doesn't happen to anyone else.