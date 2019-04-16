WATCH: Expo '74 Buttlerfly flutters again at Riverfront Park
  • Rob Curry

Its Spring and that means at least one butterfly is back! Crews installed the famous butterfly sculpture from the '74 Worlds Fair in it new home on the north side of Riverfront Park. 

It was taken down late last year because of construction. 

A group called Save the Expo Butterflies is working to raise money with the Parks Foundation to restore a second butterfly that is currently sitting in storage in several pieces. 

The plan is hopefully place it in the red wagon meadow. 

