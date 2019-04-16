Its Spring and that means at least one butterfly is back! Crews installed the famous butterfly sculpture from the '74 Worlds Fair in it new home on the north side of Riverfront Park.
It was taken down late last year because of construction.
A piece of #Spokane history returns. Right now crews are installing one of the iconic butterflies placed in Riverfront Park for the World’s Fair in 1974 here at the north entrance of the park near where it once flew. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/045zyElwOE— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) April 16, 2019
A group called Save the Expo Butterflies is working to raise money with the Parks Foundation to restore a second butterfly that is currently sitting in storage in several pieces.
The plan is hopefully place it in the red wagon meadow.