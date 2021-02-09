Famous Firsts: Remembering Black history

February is Black History Month and in honor of that, we wanted to share some of the "famous firsts" in Black history:
GOVERNMENT:
- First Local-Elected Official: John Mercer Langston in 1855. He was the town clerk of Brownhelm Township, Ohio.
- State-Elected Official: Alexander Lucius Twilight in 1836 in the Vermont legislature.
- Major of a Major City: Carl Stokes in Cleveland, Ohio in 1967. The first Black woman to serve as a mayor of a major U.S. city was Sharon Pratt Dixon Kelly in Washington D.C. from 1991-95.
- Governor (appointed): P.B.S. Pinchback served as the Louisiana governor from Dec. 9, 1872 until Jan. 13, 1873 during impeachment proceedings against the elected governor.
- Governor (elected): L. Douglas Wilder was the governor of Virginia from 1990-94.
- U.S. Representative: Joseph Rainey became a congressman from South Carolina in 1870 and was reelected four more times. The first Black woman U.S. Representative was Shirley Chisholm, a congresswoman from New York from 1969-83.
- U.S. Senator: Hiram Revels was a senator from Mississippi from Feb. 25, 1870 to March 4, 1871.
- U.S. Cabinet Member: Robert Weaver was the Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development under Lyndon Johnson. The first Black woman cabinet member was Patricia Harris, who was the Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development under Jimmy Carter.
- U.S. Secretary of State: Gen. Colin Powell held the position from 2001-04. The first Black woman to hold the position was Condoleezza Rice from 2005-09.
- President: Barack Obama defeated Sen. John McCain in the general election on Nov. 4, 2008. He was inaugurated as the 44th president of the U.S. on Jan 20, 2009. He held two terms as president.
FILM:
- First Oscar: Hattie McDaniel in 1940 for supporting actress in "Gone with the Wind."
- Oscar, Best Actor/Actress: Sidney Poitier in 1963 for "Lilies of the Field." Halle Berry in 2001 for "Monster's Ball."
- Film Director: Oscar Micheaux in 1919, who wrote, directed and produced "The Homesteader."
- Hollywood Director: Gordon parks directed and wrote "The Learning Tree" for Warner Brothers in 1969.
TELEVISION:
- Network Television Show Host: Kat King Cole in 1956 for "The Nat King Cole Show." Oprah Winfrey became the first Black woman television host in 1986 for "The Oprah Winfrey Show."
- Star of a Network Television Show: Bill Cosby in 1965 for "I Spy."
SCIENCE AND MEDICINE:
- First Patent Holder: Thomas Jennings in 1821 for a dry cleaning process. Sarah Goode became the first African American woman to receive a patent for a bed that folded into a cabinet.
- M.D. Degree: James McCune Smith in 1837 from the University of Glasgow. Rebecca Lee Crumpler became the first Black woman to receive a M.D. degree, she graduated from the New England Medical College in 1864.
- Inventor of the Blood Bank: Dr. Charles Drew in 1940.
- Heart Surgery Pioneer: Daniel Hale Williams in 1893.
- First Astronaut: Robert Lawrence Jr. was the first Black astronaut in 1967, but he died in a plane crash during a training flight. Guion Bluford became the first Black astronaut to travel in space in 1983. Mae Jemison was the first Black astronaut in 1992.
SPORTS:
- Major League Baseball Player: Jackie Robinson in 1947 for the Brooklyn Dodgers.
- Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame: Jackie Robinson in 1962.
- National Football League Quarterback: Willie Thrower in 1953.
- National Football League Coach: Fritz Pollard from 1922-37.
- Golf Champion: Tiger Woods, in 1997 won the Masters golf tournament.
- National Hockey League Player: Willie O'Ree in 1958 for the Boston Bruins.
- World Cycling Champion: Marshall "Major" Taylor in 1899.
- Tennis Champion: Althea Gibson became the first Black person to play in, and win, the Wimbledon and the U.S. national tennis championship.
- Heavyweight Boxing Champion: Jack Johnson in 1908.
- Olympic Medalist (summer games): George Poage in 1904. Won two bonze medals in the 200m hurdles and the 400m hurdles.
- Olympic Gold Medalist (summer games): John Baxter "Doc" Taylor in 1908. Won a gold medal as part of the 4x400m relay team.
- Olympic Gold Medalist (summer games, individual): DeHart Dubbars in 1924 for the long jump. The first woman was Alice Coachman, who won the high jump in 1948.
- Olympic Medalist (winter games): Debi Thomas in 1988. Won bronze in figure skating.
- Olympic Gold Medalist (winter games): Vonetta Flowers in 2002 for bobsled.
- Olympic Gold Medalist (winter games, individual): Shani Davis in 2006 for 1,000m speed skating.
MUSIC AND DANCE:
- Member of the New York City Opera: Todd Duncan in 1945.
- Member of the Metropolitan Opera Company: Marian Anderson in 1955.
- Male Grammy Award Winner: Count Basie in 1958.
- Female Grammy Award Winner: Ella Fitzgerald in 1958.
- Principal Dancer in a Major Dance Company: Arthur Mitchell in 1959 for the New York City Ballet.
OTHER NOTABLE FIRSTS:
- Licensed Pilot: Bessie Coleman in 1921.
- Millionaire: Madame C. J. Walker.
- Billionaire: Robert Johnson in 2001, after being the owner of Black Entertainment Television. Then, Oprah Winfrey in 2003.
- Portrayal on a Postage Stamp: Booker T. Washington in 1940 and 1956.
- Miss America: Vanessa Williams in 1984 representing New York.
- Flight around the World: Barrington Irving in 2007.
