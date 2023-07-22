Taylor Swift

SEATTLE, Wash. — Tired of scammers taking advantage of your desperation to get last-minute tickets to the upcoming Taylor Swift concert? This fan-based Facebook group could be your solution. 

The group is dedicated to handing out tickets at presale value, which adds up to about a $1,000 price difference compared to what most resellers are charging. 

Fans can also post and get feedback on scammers and potential scammers.

If you're interested in joining this scam-free group, click here or the link attached above. 

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!