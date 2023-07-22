Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS MONDAY... .A cold front will approach Monday afternoon and sweep through Monday night. Southwest winds will increase through the day becoming gusty Monday afternoon and evening with gusts of 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures Monday afternoon will climb into the upper 80s with RH values near 20%. There is a very small chance (5%) for dry lightning Monday morning then a 10-15% chance for sprinkles with the frontal passage Monday night. Gusty winds and dry conditions will continue on Tuesday with temperatures cooling into the mid 70s to lower 80s. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR IDAHO PANHANDLE...FOOTHILLS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON...EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN INCLUDING PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA...AND LOWER PALOUSE - SNAKE RIVER... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle, Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington, Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River. * Winds: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 15 to 25 percent. * Impacts: Any new and existing fires have the potential to spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&