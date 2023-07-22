SEATTLE, Wash. — Tired of scammers taking advantage of your desperation to get last-minute tickets to the upcoming Taylor Swift concert? This fan-based Facebook group could be your solution.
The group is dedicated to handing out tickets at presale value, which adds up to about a $1,000 price difference compared to what most resellers are charging.
Fans can also post and get feedback on scammers and potential scammers.
If you're interested in joining this scam-free group, click here or the link attached above.