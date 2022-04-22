SPOKANE, Wash. - Pop-county singer Walker Hayes is coming to the Spokane Arena in November for his Glad You're Here tour!
Hayes is a Billboard Hot 100 chart topper and Tiktok phenom with his single "Fancy Like." The song started trending on Tiktok when Hayes started making videos with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets go on sale April 29 at 10 a.m. for his show at the Spokane Arena. You can get those here on TicketsWest.
Special guest Parmalee will open up the show.
