PULLMAN, Wash. - The Apple Cup hasn't been played in Pullman since 2018, back when Gardner Minshew was the quarterback and "Minshew Mania" had everyone in the stands rocking a mustache. Now for the first time since then, UW will visit WSU at Martin Stadium on Nov. 26, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. 

As for students and fans at WSU, the atmosphere could only be described as electric. 
 
"There's nothing like it," said Julie Holian, mother of a senior on the cheer team. 
 
It's her son's last home game to root for Cougar football. This game will be extra special because it is also his first Apple Cup home game.
 
"I am sure there will be tears on the field," said Holian.
 
One WSU student, James Burns, says even though his family isn't from here, they had a Pullman Thanksgiving just so they could go to the Apple Cup.
 
"We're going to Apple Cup, no matter what," asserted Burns.
 
He says that the experience is worth the effort.
 
"I'm really excited, it's going to be my first ever Apple Cup," said Burns.
 
Cougar fans say because of how challenging these past few years have been, this Apple Cup means so much more.
 
"It's a time to come together, there's such a great community," said Holian.
 
Some fans mentioned how they think the Huskies look down on the Cougs because they've dominated the all-time series.
 
"Redheaded stepchild or the little brother syndrome or whatever it is," joked WSU alum, Andrew Foss.
 
And it's that relationship specifically which fans say made last years' win in Seattle so much sweeter.
 
"I mean what, after losing it eight or so years," said Burns.
 
While some fans think the Cougs have a good chance to win back to back.
 
"I think that we can hold our own," Burns added.
 
For others, they want more than just a win.
 
"Put them in their place, occasionally," said Foss.
 
No matter what happens in the game, the fans say having it back in Pullman is awesome.

