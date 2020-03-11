Update: Whitworth and top-ranked Swarthmore College will officially play in front of zero fans when the teams square off in the third round of the NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Tournament.
"We regret to inform you that, due to the global coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19), spectators are prohibited from attending this Saturday's NCAA Division III men's basketball game between Swarthmore College and Whitworth University," Swarthmore College said in a statement.
Only team personnel, credentialed administration, media and gameday staff will be permitted to attend the game. Fans who purchased tickets will be refunded.
Swarthmore College directed fans wishing to stream the game to do so via Garnet Sports Network.
Swarthmore's statement continue on, reading:
"This was an extremely difficult decision. While there are no suspected cases of COVID-19 at Swarthmore College, the epidemic continues to expand, and the College has a responsibility to act in the best interest of the health and well-being of Swarthmore students, faculty, and staff, as well as the broader community.
We understand that this is disappointing news for our student-athletes, their friends and families, our loyal fans, and others from around the community. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this unprecedented situation."
Previous coverage:
Whitworth is Sweet-16 bound for the sixth time in school history and will head to Pennsylvania to take on No. 1 Swarthmore College in the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday.
A berth to the quarterfinals, AKA Elite Eight, will be on the line when Whitworth visits Swarthmore. The game is set to tip at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
According to Whitworth Athletics, the game will be broadcast on KSBN 1230 AM and will simulcast on KSBN.net.
Swarthmore College is 28-1 on the season, and was ranked No. 1 by D3Hoops.com throughout the 2019-20 season.
Whitworth has reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in seven years, after beating LeTourneau 88-86 in the first round and topping Texas-Dallas 73-66 in the second round.
The Pirates earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament after claiming a share of the Northwest Conference title during the regular season. Whitworth has made 13 appearances in the NCAA tournament in the past 14 years.
