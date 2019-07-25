SAINT HELENS, Wash. - It's been almost seven years since the last Twilight movie hit theaters. So if you've been anxiously waiting for your next teen-vampire fix, we've got news for you.
The house used in filming as Bella Swan's house is now available to rent on Airbnb. The 1930s home is located in Saint Helen's, Washington - not Forks - and can accommodate ten guests.
"Team Edward?--Sleep in the "lookout" room, overlooking the front yard, which is where Bella looks out the window to see Edward parked. Team Jacob?--Sleep in the "Jacob Black guest room," the Airbnb post says.
The house is available for $330 per night during weekdays and $440 per night on weekends.