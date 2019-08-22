Mike Wyche, the co-founder of Cat Tales, has passed away.
Known as "Sun Bear" among staff at the Zoological Park in Mead, Mike opened Cat Tales with his wife in 1991 Debbie as a sanctuary for endangered and orphaned big cats.
"Today Mike Wyche, a.k.a. Sun Bear, co-founder of Cat Tales, husband, father, teacher, mentor, and friend to so many, left his physical vessel and moved to the next stage of his journey," Cat Tales wrote in a post. "We are grateful for being able to sit by his side as he passed peacefully from this world. We are grateful for the love and support of our family, friends, staff, students and volunteers for keeping the day to day tasks, animal care, and guest interactions running smoothly, giving us time to grieve and process his passing."
Cat Tales says plans of community celebrations of Mike's life are working to be solidified, and will be shared on their Facebook page once they are.
The family is asking for donations towards the Zoo in lieu of flowers.
"We realize that someone who shined so brightly in life will affect many in his passing,' the family said in the post in request for condolences, well wishes, photos and sentiments on the post. "Thank you for keeping content tasteful, and thank you for using this forum to send your wishes to the family as well, so we can share in the joy that was Mike’s life as we each process our grief and emotions in our own ways.
"Farewell Mike, Mikie, Dad, Papa, Daddy, Ssp, Sun Bear. You will be missed."