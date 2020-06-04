Get out and enjoy the sunshine today, it's looking like your last opportunity before big changes arrive. If you are going to be outside, ladies you will want the ponytail or baseball cap! It's a breezy one out there today. Wind gusts over 20mph will be possible in Spokane this afternoon. After midnight winds do look to calm down significantly. Daytime highs are heading into the low to mid 70's, dropping into the 50's overnight.
Warmer temperatures into the mid to upper 70's are anticipated for tomorrow. We do start to see our first hint of changes with mostly cloudy skies in place. Rain is looking likely in Spokane as we head into the night with showers becoming more widespread overnight. Cooler and wet weather does look to stick around into next week.
