SPOKANE, Wash. — Can you imagine hundreds of the cutest little shops, all in one place? Well, the Farm Chicks annual Vintage and Homemade Show is happening on June 3 - 4, where you can find items from 300 different curators around the country!
 
The event will take place at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center on Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
 
Admission will be $10 for a weekend pass and kids are free!
 
For more information about the event and curators attending, check out their website Home - The Farm Chicks

