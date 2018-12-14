SANTA MARIA, CA - Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. in Santa Maria, California is recalling red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower harvested on November 27 through 30, 2018 out of caution, because as it may be contaminated with E. coli.
Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. released as statement saying, "Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. feels a strong commitment to its customers and has worked for years to provide a safe and healthy food supply. Out of an abundance of caution, Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. is initiating this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA."
None of the recalled products have tested positive for E. coli. and no illnesses have been reported at this time.