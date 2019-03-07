Farmer spends $25K a night to keep blueberries alive

HARRELLS, North Carolina- One blueberry farmer is going to extremes to keep his cash crop from freezing.
Bill Augustine, owner of Winner's Circle Farms, spends $25,000 a night in air and ground support to keep his blueberries the perfect temperatures.
For the past several nights Augustine has been freezing more than 800 acres of blueberry bushes... insulating the blooms from cold temperatures.
He says blueberries can't drop below 22 degrees, and that freezing the berries at a warmer temperature prevents the crop from going bad.
"Down here in North Carolina you basically have to be an engineer to raise blueberries," Augustine said. "It's so crazy with the weather, we have high wind, high heat in some areas, then we have this cold frost arctic air out of Canada."
During the day, Augustine runs sprinklers on the grounds to keep the crops above freezing. Then, a mixture of propane pumps out heat on the ground while a helicopter flies above the crops to push the warm air down on the crops.
Augustine produces between 2 to 6 million dollars of crops. His berries are sold to stores across the state, as well as Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, and Canada.
To ensure a steady flow of income during the wild weather, 100 acres of berries is grown in a greenhouse.