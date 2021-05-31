MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A collision between an SUV and a farming vehicle left one with life-threatening injuries just west of Moses Lake Monday.
A harrow bed or hay bale harvester collided with a SUV with three children inside on Road 4 NE and Road E NE, according to Grant County Sherriff's Office.
The driver of the harrow bed sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Central Washington Hospital.
The SUV's driver sustained non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The children riding in the SUV were unharmed and were picked up by family members.
The Grant County Sheriffs Motor Traffic unit is investigating the crash.