Tuesday's elections have lots of people in the U.S. stressing out over how the day will play out. As people stress, many turn to food to fuel their comforts. Fast food chains have embraced the comfort food scene and are offering various discounts and promotions in line with the elections for its customers.
Here's a list of places offering discounts during the elections:
- McDonalds: The Golden Arches are giving away one of its three new McCafe items-- blueberry muffin, apple fritter, or cinnamon roll-- free with a purchase of a hot or iced coffee from the app on Nov. 3-9.
- Burger King: The King is offering $3 off any orders over $18 off GrubHub.
- Krispy Kreme: Customers get an 'I Voted' sticker and a free glazed donut for coming in on election day. The company isn't making you prove that you voted, but recommend doing the right thing and voting anyways.
- Jersey Mike's: They are offering a free turkey sub and free delivery on orders placed on election day totaling $10 or more. Purchases must be made through GrubHub.
- Wendy's: Customers can get a free classic chicken sandwich with any purchase through Nov. 8.
