Fastly identifies issue causing NYT, CNN, Amazon and other major sites to go down Tuesday morning

UPDATE: JUNE 8 AT 4 A.M.
According to Fastly's website, the issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Fastly said people might experience increased load times as global services return.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Several major websites are down across the globe Tuesday morning.
This includes the New York Times, CNN, Amazon, Etsy, Reddit, HBO Max, Twitch and Paypal.
The Independent reported the current issues appear to be a result of a problem with Fastly, which is a cloud computing company that provides key services to many websites.
According to Fastly's website, the issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.