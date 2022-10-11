SPOKANE, Wash. - After a week of voting, Fat Bear Week is coming to a close. Two bears are going head to head in the finale of Fat Bear Week.
To submit your final votes, click here.
Last updated: Oct. 11 at 6:20 a.m.
Fat Bear Week 2022 is here, which means you get to vote on which bear you think is the fattest of them all.
Fat Bear Week is a single elimination tournament that celebrates the success of bears bulking up in preparation for hibernation.
The bears live at Brooks River in Katmai National Park in Alaska.
Voting goes from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To check out the candidates and vote for your favorite bear click here.