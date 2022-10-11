SPOKANE, Wash. - After a week of voting, Fat Bear Week is coming to a close. Two bears are going head to head in the finale of Fat Bear Week. 

To submit your final votes, click here

Last updated: Oct. 11 at 6:20 a.m.

Fat Bear Week 2022 is here, which means you get to vote on which bear you think is the fattest of them all.

Fat Bear Week is a single elimination tournament that celebrates the success of bears bulking up in preparation for hibernation.

The bears live at Brooks River in Katmai National Park in Alaska.

fbw-bracket-2022-1664841636054.png

Voting goes from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To check out the candidates and vote for your favorite bear click here.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!