An accident Friday afternoon on US-95 south of Tensed, Idaho left one dead and two serious injured.
According to Idaho State Police, a pickup truck was headed southbound when it struck a semi-truck heading northbound head-on.
Both vehicles caught fire and become fully engulfed before spreading to a nearby field.
The driver of the semi, 53-year-old Walter Chappell was flown from the scene to Kootenai Medical Center. The driver of the pickup truck, 49-year-old Danny Moore, was transported by ground to Gritman Medical Center.
The identity of the victim who died has not been released.