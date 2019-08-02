us95 crash

Courtesy Idaho State Police 

An accident Friday afternoon on US-95 south of Tensed, Idaho left one dead and two serious injured.  

According to Idaho State Police, a pickup truck was headed southbound when it struck a semi-truck heading northbound head-on.  

Both vehicles caught fire and become fully engulfed before spreading to a nearby field.  

The driver of the semi, 53-year-old Walter Chappell was flown from the scene to Kootenai Medical Center. The driver of the pickup truck, 49-year-old Danny Moore, was transported by ground to Gritman Medical Center.  

The identity of the victim who died has not been released.  

