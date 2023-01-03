SPANGLE, Wash. - A fatal two-vehicle collision south of Spangle near Bradshaw Rd. has closed the highway in both directions. A detour is being set up along Old US 195.
Our crews are on scene setting up the detour now. Travelers on US 195 can get around the closure using Old US 195 via Spangle to the north and Bradshaw Rd to the south. https://t.co/m3DBn82Ti0 pic.twitter.com/f7xUqwBa0w— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 3, 2023
Washington State Patrol (WSP) District 4 PIO, Trooper Ryan Senger, confirmed this is tragically the first fatal crash of 2023 on District 4 state routes.
The crash was reported around 2:20 p.m., and there is currently no estimated time for reopening while investigators tend to the scene.
While a fatality has been confirmed, there is no update on other injuries or the extent of damage.
This is unfortunately a fatality collision. Our hearts go out to all affected. SR 195 will remain blocked for the investigation. There is a detour available using Bradshaw Rd but avoid the area if possible. A memo will be released this evening. RS pic.twitter.com/1RDVSTtfEK— District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) January 3, 2023
Crews from Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews are on the scene for traffic control. A detour is available using Old US 195, but drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
No information on the cause has been shared, however Spokane Are Traffic Management Center (SRTMC) reports the roads on US-195 are icy in places. Drivers should use caution, even if the roads look dry.
Updated: US195 from Rosalia to Spokane: Bare and dry, ice in places.— Spokane Area Traffic (@SRTMC) January 3, 2023