CANYON COUNTY, Idaho - On Dec. 30 around 2:12 p.m., a fatal collision occurred on Karcher Rd. near S. Indiana Ave. in Canyon County.
According to a release from Idaho State Police, a 32-year-old male from Nampa, Idaho was driving a Ford F250 pickup westbound on Karcher Rd. At the same time, a 30-year-old male from Centennial, Colorado was driving a freightliner semitruck hauling two trailers was traveling eastbound. Preliminary investigation suggests the Ford F250 crossed the center line, colliding with the semi head-on.
The driver of the Ford died on scene. The driver of the semi was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Ford was not.
The roadway was blocked for roughly six hours while crews cleared the scene.
The Canyon County Coroner has notified the next of kin, and the incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.