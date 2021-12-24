RITZVILLE, Wash. - A collision on Wednesday, Dec. 22 that resulted in a fatality has been determined to be caused by speeding.
According to a report by Washington State Patrol, Jeffery Zupan, 18, was traveling north on SR-261 at speeds too fast for the weather conditions. He failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line, colliding with another driver going south.
Zupan's car was totaled, and his next of kin was contacted by Sacred Heart Hospital to report his passing. It was determined he had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time of impact.
The second driver was luckily uninjured, despite damages to his vehicle.
It is important to drive for conditions, leave plenty of room between cars, and take turns slowly as winter weather settles in. Even if the roads seem clear, patches of black ice and slick pavement frequently cause even experienced winter drivers to lose control. And always, always wear your seatbelt.