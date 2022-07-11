CHENEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal collision in Cheney on Thursday, July 7 between a vehicle and a scooter.
According to the SCSO, Cheney police officers were called to a crash at 1st St. and 2nd St. at around 5:40 p.m. after reports came in of a scooter and vehicle colliding. Cheney PD requested SCSO's Traffic Unit Investigators respond as well, due to the severity of injuries.
Initial investigation indicates the driver of the vehicle stopped at a stop sign at the west side of the intersection before turning north onto 1st St., cutting in front of a scooter heading south. The man driving the scooter was unable to avoid the vehicle.
Responding units were unable to save the scooter rider, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for evaluation and continued treatment, though SCSO says his injuries did not appear to be severe. SCSO also states impairment was not a factor in the crash.
The identity and official cause of death will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.