Fatal crash backing up traffic on I-90 eastbound near Wallace
WALLACE, Idaho - A crash that killed one person at milepost 64 on I-90 has backed up traffic several miles in the eastbound lane. 
 
Idaho State Police says two vehicles collided head-on Thursday afternoon in the same area a crash occurred on Friday. 
 
Traffic is moving slowly right now, according to witnesses.
 
The next of kin has been notified. A press release will be sent out later tonight with more information. 

