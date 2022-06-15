Crews are on scene of a fatal crash that's now closed Trent at McDonald in both directions on SR-290.

Washington State Patrol says the crash involved a car and motorcycle. 

Right now, crews estimate re-opening won't be until 8:30 p.m.

