Fatal Oroville crash

OROVILLE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a fatal crash just off State Route 97 on Friday afternoon that blocked C Holmes Rd. for nearly three hours. 

Trooper Weber, the WSP District 6 public information officer, shared only one car was involved and appeared to have driven off the roadway and into a ditch. 

In an official release, WSP stated 34-year-old Joseph Davis from Oroville had been driving south on SR-97. Near milepost 328, he left the roadway, striking the embankment and stopping on C Holmes Rd. 

Davis was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

