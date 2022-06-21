DEER PARK, Wash. - On Monday, June 20, Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) deputies responded to the area near 36800 N. Echo Rd following reports of a motorcycle crash.
Spokane County Fire Department (SCFD), AMR, and Deer Park Ambulance personnel were on scene when deputies arrived, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigations by Spokane County Traffic Unit technicians indicate the motorcycle was driving north on N. Echo Rd. The motorcyclist failed to negotiate a left curve, leaving the roadway and crashing. He was wearing a helmet, and speed did not appear to be a factor.
The name of the driver has not been released at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.