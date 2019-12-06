OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says one person has died after a rollover collision on State Route 155 near Nespelem.
#Breaking 1-car rollover, 1 fatality collision on SR 155 near MP 52 (Okanogan Co - 8 miles north of Nespelem). The roadway is fully blocked during investigation, however, alternate routes are set up. More info as I receive it.— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) December 6, 2019
The roadway is fully blocked due to the crash that occurred at mile post 52 about eight miles north of Nespelem. Alternate routes are available.
WSDOT says drivers traveling across Disautel Pass can do so by using a detour on Columbia River Rd. from milepost 44 at Nespelem to milepost 79 near Omak.
There is currently no estimated time for reopening.
SR 155 is closed in both directions at milepost 52 due to a serious collision. Motorists traveling across Disautel Pass can do so by using a detour on Columbia River Road from milepost 44 at Nespelem to milepost 79 near Omak. There is currently no estimated time for reopening.— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 6, 2019
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.