OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says one person has died after a rollover collision on State Route 155 near Nespelem.

The roadway is fully blocked due to the crash that occurred at mile post 52 about eight miles north of Nespelem. Alternate routes are available.

WSDOT says drivers traveling across Disautel Pass can do so by using a detour on Columbia River Rd. from milepost 44 at Nespelem to milepost 79 near Omak.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening.

