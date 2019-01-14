SANDPOINT, ID - The Idaho State Fire Marshall's investigation into the deadly house fire that took the life of a two-year-old boy this weekend rule the fire as accidental.
Initial autopsy results from the medical examiner on the two-year-old boy were also released Monday saying he died from smoke inhalation.
At the time of the fire, the boy's father, Jaymes Hyder and his girlfriend were in the house sleeping. Reports say they awoke to the house fully engulfed in flames, escaped out of their second story bedroom window and called for help.
Selkirk Fire and Sandpoint police showed up shortly after but determined it was too late to try and save the boy who had died in his bedroom.
