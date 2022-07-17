SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is a dead and another person is injured after a shooting near House of Charity in downtown Spokane.
On Sunday, July 17, Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting call near the intersection of State St. and Pacific Ave. at around 8:30 a.m.
According to a release, first responders found one man shot and began life-saving measures. However, efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim will be released by the Medical Examiner's Office at a later time.
A second adult was struck by gunfire and was treated for non-threatening injuries.
SPD Major Crimes Unit (MCU) is investigating the incident and states it was not random, and an altercation took place before the shooting. No arrests have been made, however detectives are following active leads.
SPD asks anyone with information about the incident who has not spoken with investigators to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference incident #2022-20122907.