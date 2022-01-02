VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho - On Jan. 1, 2022 around 4:10 p.m., Idaho County Sheriff's Office say they received a call about a snowmobile accident on Warren Wagon Rd. between Secesh Summit and Secesh Meadows. The caller reported CPR was in progress.
Valley County first responders dispatched Air St. Luke's and McCall Fire and Rescue due to their proximity.
The victim, 23-year-old Emma Mills from Boise, succumbed to her injuries. ICSO said in their release, "Her family has been notified and our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to her family and friends during this difficult time."
The accident is still under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.