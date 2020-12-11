The Spokane Valley Fire Department said a fatal Thursday morning trailer home fire was ruled accidental smoking related.
According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, the intensity of the fire increased because of the oxygen present in the home that was being used by the victim.
SVFD said they had been to the home multiple times for medical calls.
Thursday morning around 6:00 a.m., a passerby saw flames in the trailer home and called 911.
The passerby attempted to enter but was unable to due to thick black smoke and intense flames.
After crews arrived, they made rapid entry to find the resident had not survived the fire.
