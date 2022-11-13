WARDEN, Wash. - A family is grieving after a canoe fishing trip on Soda Lake ended fatally on Friday, and the community is raising funds to help with the funeral expenses.
On Nov. 11, 32-year-old Miguel Porfirio De Dios took three of his sons out fishing on a lake just west of Warden when the canoe somehow flipped. Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) is still investigating the incident and don't know what led up to the accident, but they confirmed no one was wearing life jackets when it happened.
The 10-year-old son was found by family along the shoreline on Friday night. He was alive, but was transported to hospital to treat hypothermia. GCSO believes he was out in the cold for around seven hours after the accident. He's been released and is back home with family.
The body of 8-year-old William Porfirio Maldonado was recovered just after midnight on Saturday. Search and rescue teams recovered the bodies of Miguel and his 6-year-old son Oliver Porfirio Maldonado on Sunday afternoon.
GCSO says autopsies are scheduled for early this week.
"We ask that everyone continue to pray and show support for this family which has suffered an unspeakable loss. We pray for peace and healing for the family and the Othello community," GCSO shared in an update.
Miguel's niece has started a GoFundMe, sharing they leave behind Miguel's wife Esthela, who is 6 months pregnant, and two of their sons. Donations will help pay for funeral expenses, which will include the cost of transporting the bodies of Miguel and sons to Mexico for burial. On Monday afternoon, $945 of the $24,000 goal was raised.
