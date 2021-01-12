Lewiston Police
Lewiston Police Department

LEWISTON, Idaho - A father and son are facing charges of first-degree murder for allegedly killing 31-year-old Samuel Johns. 

According to Lewiston Police Department, 42-year-old Clyde Kenneth Ewing IV and his 16-year-old son were both arrested in Clarkston. 

The father and son allegedly shot and killed Johns during a home invasion on Friday in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue. 

Witnesses said two unknown people forced their way inside the residence and moments later, Johns was shot. Witnesses said that the two unknown people fled immediately after the shooting. 

The father and son were allegedly riding bicycles from Clarkston to Lewiston before and after the home invasion. The suspects traveled from the 800 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston to the 1700 block of 8th Avenue in Lewiston. 

Lewiston Police said the investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lewiston Police. 

