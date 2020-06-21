Families are celebrating dads in creative ways during the pandemic. One family used a piece of Spokane history to make this Father's Day extra special.
Father and son Sean and Aengus Connolly are on their third annual road trip. They set out from Portland and originally planned to stop in Spokane for a night or two to see the sights. They had no idea a monument for Sonora Dodd, who came up with the idea for Father's Day, was waiting for them.
"I was just trying to trip around and find out some information about Father's Day and just came across the fact that we were in the birthplace of it, and thought that's kind of strange and wonderful," Sean Connolly said.
The pair said being at the birthplace of Father's Day together on the day itself is a moment they'll never forget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.