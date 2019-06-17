A man died from an apparent drowning after he and his daughter ended up in the water at Lake Roosevelt in the Fort Spokane area on Sunday afternoon.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a man and his five-year-old daughter were on a dock around 4 p.m. Sunday, when suddenly they ended up in the water.
The daughter had a flotation device, and was safely pulled in by the mother and a friend, but the father had disappeared.
Around 20 other people who were in the area recreating jumped in the water looking around for him, and eventually found him about 5-10 feet under water. Witnesses estimated he had been under water for about 10 minutes.
Friends of the family did CPR on the victim for about 40 minutes, as they reported having no cell phone coverage in the area.
After using a walkie-talkie, first responders were dispatched, but he was pronounced deceased after their arrival.
The sheriff was later told that the man didn't know how to swim.