Father involved in Tuesday night AMBER Alert taken back into custody near North Bend

SEATTLE - The father involved in an AMBER Alert that came to an end in Cheney Tuesday night was taken back into custody near North Bend.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, Nicholas Antoine, 42, and his wife, Crystal Lane Antoine, 38, were questioned and released Tuesday after being taken into custody in Cheney, as KHQ first reported.
At some point after they were released, the Seattle Police Department put out an Attempt to Locate for Nicholas for violation of a protection order and attempt to harm.
Troopers eventually tracked the motorhome and Nicholas to westbound I-90 in the North Bend area, where they pulled him over once again and took him back into custody at approximately 9:30 am on Wednesday, December 11. He's since been taken to the King County Jail.
Crystal had apparently been dropped off at some point before then and it's not known if she was involved in the Attempt to Locate, according to Trooper Johnson.
On Tuesday, an AMBER Alert was issued for Nicholas, Crystal and their four children after a King County judge ordered the children be turned over to Child Protective Services.
Later that day, a citizen called 911 to report seeing the RV with the correct license plate. Cheney Police stopped the vehicle near the intersection of 1st Street and H Street and took the parents into custody.
The children were all found safe and were turned over to Child Protective Services.
