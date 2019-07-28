The father of a child who died in a hot car wants Congress to pass a ‘Hot Cars Act.’
According to WJLA, Miles Harrison is pressing lawmakers to pass a law that would mandate new alert systems that detect if a child is accidentally left in a car or sneaks into a car.
In 2008, Miles left his newly Russian adopted son, Chase, in his car while he went to work after returning from a trip to Ohio. The jury found him not guilty calling it a terrible accident.
Miles said he was really really tired and not used to the daycare drop off routine.
“I still can't forgive myself. I can't forgive what I've done nor can I forgive the pain that I brought upon my wife," Miles said with Carol Harrison at his side.
Since the adoption of Chase Harrison, Russia banned Americans from adopting Russian children naming it the “Chase Harrison Act.”