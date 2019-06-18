Sandy Hook

A parent whose child died in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary has won a defamation suit against the authors of a book who claim the shooting never happened.

A Wisconsin judge ruled Monday that Lenny Pozner, the father of Noah Pozner, had been defamed by the authors of the book entitled "Nobody Died at Sandy Hook."

The decision is a victory for the relatives of victims in the shooting who are taking a stronger stand against conspiracy theorists.

The publishers of the book have reportedly apologized to Pozner and in a settlement have agreed to stop selling the book.

Noah was one of 20 first graders and six educators who were killed at Sandy Hook back in 2012. 

Tags

Recommended for you