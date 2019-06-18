A parent whose child died in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary has won a defamation suit against the authors of a book who claim the shooting never happened.
A Wisconsin judge ruled Monday that Lenny Pozner, the father of Noah Pozner, had been defamed by the authors of the book entitled "Nobody Died at Sandy Hook."
The decision is a victory for the relatives of victims in the shooting who are taking a stronger stand against conspiracy theorists.
The publishers of the book have reportedly apologized to Pozner and in a settlement have agreed to stop selling the book.
Noah was one of 20 first graders and six educators who were killed at Sandy Hook back in 2012.