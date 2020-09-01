AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police worked together with community members to arrest a father and son following a commercial burglary.
The burglary was reported on Tuesday, August 25. The crime had occurred around 3:00 a.m. and was discovered when employees arrived to work later that morning.
Security footage showed two men breaking into the business, stealing approximately $14,000 in merchandise and loading the stolen goods into their vehicle and driving away.
Video surveillance didn't show a license plate number but the vehicle was distinct enough that employees thought they'd be able to recognize it if they saw it again. The employees fanned out and drove around the area until they saw it parked in front of a nearby home.
The employees did not contact the residents inside and instead reported the information to police.
From there, investigators were able to continue their investigation and develop probable cause to arrest 52-year-old Ronald Ricci Sr., and his son, 30-year-old Ronald Ricci Jr., on commercial burglary and theft charges.
Investigators were able to recover most of the the items that had been stolen from each of the Ricci's residences, as well as some they had been storing at a separate address in Cheney.
"Crime fighting is a community-wide effort and we appreciate all the support we receive from our community in order to achieve our mission and serve our citizens," the Airway Heights Police Department said in a Facebook post.
