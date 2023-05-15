WALLACE, Idaho — Shoshone County Deputies say an adult child struck their father in the head with an axe in Wallace, Idaho Monday morning.
Crews responded to 312 High Bank Street just after 9:45 a.m. and immediately found the suspect naked on the street.
They were arrested and booked into the Shoshone County Jail on multiple charges.
The father was life-flighted to Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene with critical injuries to his head. His current condition, including whether he is still alive, is unknown.