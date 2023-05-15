WALLACE, Idaho — Shoshone County Deputies say an adult child struck their father in the head with an axe in Wallace, Idaho Monday morning. 

Crews responded to 312 High Bank Street just after 9:45 a.m. and immediately found the suspect naked on the street. 

Shoshone County Deputies respond to an axe attack in Wallace, ID.

They were arrested and booked into the Shoshone County Jail on multiple charges.

The father was life-flighted to Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene with critical injuries to his head. His current condition, including whether he is still alive, is unknown.

