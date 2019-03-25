NEWTON - A father who lost his daughter in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting has died Monday of apparent suicide.
The Associated Press reports that the body of 49-year-old Jeremy Richman was found inside his office at Newton Edmond Town Hall.
Richmond was the father of kindergartner, Avielle Richman, one of 20 six-and-seven-year-olds who were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary. Six adults were also killed in the shooting.
Last April, Stephanie Vigil sat down with Dr. Jeremy Richman, who was in Spokane for an Our Kids, Our Business event, to talk to him about the foundation he formed in the wake of his daughter's murder. The Avielle Foundation is devoted to preventing violence and researching brain health.
Richmond's death comes days after two Stoneman Douglas students also took their lives.