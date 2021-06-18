High pressure continues to deliver beautiful weather through today, with daytime highs reaching into the upper 80's and 90's.
We catch the back edge of a system that slides by to the north Saturday. This dry cold front will deliver breezy conditions Saturday afternoon and evening and a slight cooldown into the low 80's for Father's Day and the first official day of Summer.
Mother Nature brings the heat for the first full week of Summer, with daytime highs jumping well above average into the 90's.
Have a great weekend! And Happy Father's Day!