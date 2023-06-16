Leslie Lowe
Breezy westerly winds expected behind Friday night's cold front.  The strongest winds will be felt in the lee of the Cascades, with gust expected to approach 35-45 mph.  Dry air and breezy conditions always bring a concern for elevated fire danger, so please take extra precautions and pay close attention to burn bans. 
 
A secondary cold front will move in early Saturday evening. This system is a bit stronger and is set to bring some major changes to our forecast through the start of this next week, with temperatures set to drop by 10-15°. 
 
Father's Day will be partly sunny, winds will remain breezy and daytime highs will be in the mid 60's.
 
Daytime highs remain in the 60's with a chance for rain Tuesday and Wednesday, with Tuesday looking like the wettest day in the 7-day forecast.
 
Happy Father's Day!

