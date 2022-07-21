SPOKANE, Wash. - One local organization is working to raise money to support morale boosting events for families at Fairchild Air Force Base.
The organization is called the Favored Few Support Crew, in honor of the 92nd crew at Fairchild that served in World War 2, and was called the Famed Favored Few. The Support Crew was formed by three Honorary Commanders at Fairchild:
- Kitara Johnson, Air Mobility Commander Civic Leader
- Annie Murphy, 92nd Security Forces Squadron Honorary Commander
- Charlie Durañona, 92nd Operations Group Honorary Commander
The goal of the Favored Few Support Crew is to raise money and put on morale boosting events at Fairchild the Department of Defense doesn't have the funds for. Funds raised will be used to provide grants for large and small projects and initiatives that provide mental health, wellness and/or quality of life support for military personnel and their families stationed at Fairchild. For example, dinners for deployed families or outings to baseball games, events that help improve the overall quality of life.
Founding Support Crew member and Fairchild Honorary Commander Charlie Durañona (U.S. Navy: 2002-07) was initially inspired when he was on the tarmac as the 384th Air Refueling Squadron returned from deployment to be greeted by excited family members brandishing “welcome back” signs.
“I had been on the other side of that interaction before, but to see the emotion from the family side hit a little different,” Durañona said. “I wanted to do something with my Honorary Commander title that would help families and provide a boost.”
The Favored Few Support Crew started just about seven months ago and so far, they've worked to raise over $25,000 after partnering with No-Li and other local businesses.
Today, the Favored Few is hosting an event using donations and support from the Airway Heights Grocery Outlet and the Girl Scouts to stock the food pantry at Fairchild that many families rely on.
"A lot of people don't understand the food pantry on base. Close to 60 to 70 families on base go through there monthly, so it's a huge morale boost for them to know that they don't have to worry about food when there's a food pantry available," Durañona said.
Retired U.S. Army Sergeant Kitara Johnson, the Fund Founder as the first to contribute to the fund, is hopeful that the community will help bridge the gap to meet the needs of our military members.
“These are the people leaving to protect us,” Johnson said. “As a community and as a country, we have an obligation to support them. I saw the challenges, both as active duty and as a spouse at home, doing the best you can. There are resources the bases have, but there are also gaps in how that money has to be spent,” she added. “These men and women get up every day, trying to accomplish the mission of keeping us safe. This fund will help provide a place to recover mentally and physically.”
Right now the Favored Few Support Crew is still looking for donations and to partner with other local businesses to do fundraisers to continue to support families at Fairchild, if you are interested in donating you can head to innovia.org/favoredfew.