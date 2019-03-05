FBI arrests California man for allegedly using explosive to kill ex-girlfriend at a day spa in 2018

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - FBI agents have arrested a California man in connection to an explosion that killed the man's ex-girlfriend last year.
59-year-old Stephen Beal who is a model rocket hobbyist was taken into custody Sunday.
The FBI charged him for the May 15th bombing that killed his 48-year-old ex-girlfriend at her day spa in Orange County.
This is the second time the FBI has arrested Beal in connection to the bombings which also seriously hurt two others.
Last year, investigators searched Beal's home and found two improvised explosive devices and hundreds of pounds of explosive material.
Agents took him into custody on suspicion of possessing explosives, but were unable to prove the materials met the legal definition of a destructive device.
A year later, FBI officials say they have new evidence that links Beal to the attack.
Police have yet to reveal a motive for the bombings, but authorities say Beal was co-owner of the day spa that was run by his ex-girlfriend.
Beal reportedly payed the spa's monthly rent and half of its operating costs.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.